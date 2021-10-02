Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.65.

SC stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.