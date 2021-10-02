Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.82

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 154747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

