Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Schroders alerts:

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Schroders has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39.

About Schroders

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schroders (SHNWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.