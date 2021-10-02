Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $120,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after buying an additional 102,064 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $77.76. 450,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,485. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64.

