Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $105.23 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $110.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

