Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 13,499 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 87.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAN opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

