Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 555 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 756,005 shares of company stock valued at $73,963,689. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

DELL stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.73. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

