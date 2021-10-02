Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.74.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

