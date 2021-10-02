Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.05 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.36.

