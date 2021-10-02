Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,744 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,800 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,231,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,714,000 after acquiring an additional 993,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,985,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03.

