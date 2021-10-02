Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 10,196 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 442,962 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $27,114,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,755,000 after buying an additional 264,395 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,090.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 90,267 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,677,000.

Shares of SPHB opened at $74.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47.

