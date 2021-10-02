Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.27 ($85.02).

G24 stock opened at €59.82 ($70.38) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €77.25 ($90.88). The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

