SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.76. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.