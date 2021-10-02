SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,931 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 289,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after buying an additional 35,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $133.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $131.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

