SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

