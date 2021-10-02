SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 113.5% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of HNDL opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

