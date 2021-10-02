SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

PBCT opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

