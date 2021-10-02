SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,781 shares of company stock valued at $53,048,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

NYSE PINS opened at $52.62 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 250.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.