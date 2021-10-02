Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,246 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $184,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $574,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $84,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Shares of STX opened at $84.41 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

