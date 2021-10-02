Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE BK opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

