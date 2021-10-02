Secure Pad Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,046.00 (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Secure Pad has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Secure Pad has a total market cap of $807,172.84 and approximately $4,046.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secure Pad coin can now be bought for approximately $5.98 or 0.00012571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00145922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.31 or 0.99851591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.62 or 0.07037438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

About Secure Pad

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,946 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Secure Pad Coin Trading

