Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

LOW stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

