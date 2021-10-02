Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Terreno Realty worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,576,000 after acquiring an additional 111,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.