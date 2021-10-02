Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BIO opened at $741.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $507.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $774.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

