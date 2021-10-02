Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,154 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $36.34 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

