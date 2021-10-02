SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLS. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.58. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

