Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

Semtech stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,586 shares of company stock worth $4,057,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

