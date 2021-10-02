Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,442,581.40 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 26,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,442,581.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, September 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,795 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $2,576,874.45.

On Friday, September 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,822 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $2,567,970.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 32,602 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $2,993,841.66.

On Monday, September 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 36,105 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.63 per share, with a total value of $3,236,091.15.

On Friday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $5,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.01 per share, with a total value of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $57.80 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.