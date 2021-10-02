Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRB. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $664.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,120,000 after buying an additional 638,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 274,093 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

