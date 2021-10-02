Serum Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.85 or 0.00018361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $499.15 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,803.72 or 0.45232276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00118304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00228851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

