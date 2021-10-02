ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,556. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

