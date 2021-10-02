SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 142.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $25,277,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,672.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,738.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,613.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,512.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

