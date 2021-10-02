SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 143,476 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 861.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 143,476 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Lennar worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $1,595,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.72. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

