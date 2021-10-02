SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 746.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.25. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.58 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

