SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.44 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $347.80 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

