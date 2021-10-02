SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 50,228 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 52.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,986 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.60. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

