Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in September

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.4 days.

Shares of SHPMF stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

