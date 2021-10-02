Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in September

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.4 days.
Shares of SHPMF stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.31.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.