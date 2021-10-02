Shell Asset Management Co. Has $941,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $354.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.67. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.59 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.