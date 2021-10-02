Shell Asset Management Co. Has $958,000 Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.