Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after buying an additional 151,819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 491.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of MGEE opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.