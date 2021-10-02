Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 4,726 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

