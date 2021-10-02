Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

NYSE CMA opened at $82.57 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

