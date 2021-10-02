Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital raised boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 213.70 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 207.60 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 267.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 304.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

