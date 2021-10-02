Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Rises By 2,923.2%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a growth of 2,923.2% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ADRZF opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. Andritz has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

