Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rises By 2,300.0%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $40.26 on Friday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Grupo Santander raised ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,040.00.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

