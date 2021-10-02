Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Expands By 329.1%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 329.1% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baosheng Media Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

