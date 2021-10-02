Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Decreases By 81.8%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CADMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 127,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,365. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. It focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

