Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Decreases By 81.8%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CADMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 127,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,365. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.
Chemesis International Company Profile
