Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Drops By 60.5%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the August 31st total of 1,130,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.8 days.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGIFF shares. Desjardins downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.