Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Grows By 333.3%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

