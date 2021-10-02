Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Drops By 78.4%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the August 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Teletech stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 215,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. China Teletech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc is an investment holding company. It does not have any business operations. The company explores opportunities to acquire business in both China and the rest of the world. China Teletech Holding was founded on March 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

