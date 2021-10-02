Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Drops By 78.4%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the August 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Teletech stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 215,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. China Teletech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About China Teletech
